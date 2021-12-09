Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $9.33 Million Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $108.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,228 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,687 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

