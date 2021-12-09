Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $10.34 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $37,689,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $6,396,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $986,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBWI opened at $76.40 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

