Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.29 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,176 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 26,612 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.