Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.76 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

