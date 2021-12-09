Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 60,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,801 shares of company stock valued at $43,659,937. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $117.87 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

