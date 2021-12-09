Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s previous close.

CHGG has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

CHGG stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

