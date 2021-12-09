Chan W. Lee Sells 2,808 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $216.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.97.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ambarella by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ambarella by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

