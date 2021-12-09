ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $23.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.
CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. 724,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,981. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 3.24.
In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
