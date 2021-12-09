ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $23.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. 724,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,981. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 3.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

