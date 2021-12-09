CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB. Raymond James increased their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.31.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. CGI has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CGI by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 72,179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 53,185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CGI by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after acquiring an additional 97,984 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in CGI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CGI by 16.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 66,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

