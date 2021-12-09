CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,904 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 191,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 143,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 180,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

