CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,979,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $61.82. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

