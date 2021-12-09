CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Hess Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,513 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.0% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period.
HESM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
Shares of HESM opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $888.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.00. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 126.71%.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
