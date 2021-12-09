CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,675,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,845 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

