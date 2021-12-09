CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 794 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

EL stock opened at $356.15 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $357.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

