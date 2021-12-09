CFM Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $398.29 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

