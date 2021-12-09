Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 15,329 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 125.9% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 286,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $153.04. The stock had a trading volume of 108,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $278.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.