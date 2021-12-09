Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMB. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB remained flat at $$109.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,654. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

