Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 6.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.

AVGO traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $585.38. 8,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $593.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.46.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

