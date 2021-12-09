Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

