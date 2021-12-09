Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.33) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 58 ($0.77) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 76 ($1.01) to GBX 112 ($1.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.10).

Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 67.80 ($0.90). 4,202,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,038,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.84 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69.82 ($0.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.05.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

