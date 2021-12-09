CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CenterPoint is investing substantially for upgrading its infrastructure and improving reliability. The company plans to spend $18 billion on infrastructure upgrades which is expected to witness a compound annual rate-based growth rate of approximately 11% through 2025. It remains focused on strengthening its electric deliverybusiness and has a planned sustainable capital investmentof $23 billion through 2030. The company boasts a solid solvency position in the near term. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a winter storm event in February caused severe disruptions to its customers and markets, which may continue to have negative financial impacts on the company in the near term. Also, it’s trailing 12-month P/B ratio indicates a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for investors’ concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.10.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,865 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

