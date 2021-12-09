Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.45. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.