Centerpoint Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after buying an additional 288,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 253,819 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $658.88. 7,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,733. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $660.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

