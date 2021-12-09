Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 287 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,416,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $590,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.54. 114,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,661. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

