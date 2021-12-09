Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.17) target price on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.82) to GBX 134 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.99) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.33) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.99) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 122.40 ($1.62).

Get Centamin alerts:

LON:CEY opened at GBX 90.72 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 137.12 ($1.82). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.03.

In other news, insider Ross Jerrard acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,299.96). Also, insider Mark Bankes acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,799.89).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.