Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.44

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.44 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 87.51 ($1.16), with a volume of 6748999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.38 ($1.21).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.33) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.86) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.17) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Centamin to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 134 ($1.78) to GBX 104 ($1.38) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.99) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 116.40 ($1.54).

Get Centamin alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.03.

In other Centamin news, insider Ross Jerrard acquired 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,299.96). Also, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,799.89).

Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.