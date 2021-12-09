Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.29) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.38 ($4.92).

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €5.15 ($5.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.79 million and a P/E ratio of 9.96. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €4.36 ($4.90) and a 1 year high of €7.60 ($8.54). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.67.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

