CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 104,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $103.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,750. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.