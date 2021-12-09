Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 6.2%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $42.94. 5,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 243,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at $25,662,438.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,672. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after buying an additional 151,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,774,000 after buying an additional 64,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

