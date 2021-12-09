Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $187.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $172.58 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.57 and its 200-day moving average is $197.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.18.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

