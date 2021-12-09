Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $184.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $172.58 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.45.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.