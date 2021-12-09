Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,760 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FULT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

