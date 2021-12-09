Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

