Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Insider Barbara G. Mcclung Acquires 6,127 Shares

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) insider Barbara G. Mcclung bought 6,127 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $16,481.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRBU opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRBU. Bank of America began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,544,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

