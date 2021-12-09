CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.78

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 56849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Get CarGurus alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 743,170 shares of company stock valued at $25,897,330. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.