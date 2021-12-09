CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

CMAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

CMAX opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42. CareMax has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $74,241,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of CareMax by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,702 shares in the last quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareMax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $29,973,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

