Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WEED. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.16.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$13.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.03. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$12.22 and a 1-year high of C$71.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.