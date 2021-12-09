Canaccord Genuity Increases Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$70.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DYNDF. CIBC dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

