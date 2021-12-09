Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of (2%) to 0% to $8.31-8.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

CPB traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,298. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

