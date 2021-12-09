Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

