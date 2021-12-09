Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,104 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Rambus worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 72,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,806 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

