Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE opened at $128.67 on Thursday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

