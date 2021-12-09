Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 3,312 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cabot worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51,761 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

CBT stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

