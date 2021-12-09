Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 132,549 RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 132,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $485.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.97.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.