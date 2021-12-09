Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.41). Calyxt reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLXT. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.84. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Calyxt by 804.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Calyxt by 708.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

