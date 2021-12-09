Callisto Network Market Cap Reaches $16.51 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $16.51 million and approximately $113,346.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,162.23 or 0.08684383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00079291 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

