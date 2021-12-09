CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $733.41 Million

Equities analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report sales of $733.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $690.26 million to $775.20 million. CAE posted sales of $638.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CAE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CAE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.17. 3,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CAE has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

