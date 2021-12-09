Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $177,870.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $184.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,240. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.80 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 82.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.