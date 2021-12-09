Cadence Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $182.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $188.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average of $144.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.