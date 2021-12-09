Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.95

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 25780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZLFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,371.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.